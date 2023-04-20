Take a tour of this roomy Ossett home to see what it has to offer....
This large and comfortable home with wrap-around gardens includes great outdoor entertaining space, and the added benefit of an annexe.
The five bedroom detached and extended property has an entrance hall with staircase, then rooms that include a lounge and diner with French doors to the garden, and a cosy log burner.
There's a study, and a w.c., then the kitchen with fitted units and wooden worktops, a porch, and a side hall with doors to the annexe hallway.
From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, a house bathroom and a w.c., with access to the annexe landing.
Two bedrooms have washbasins with storage, and another has fitted wardrobes.
The tiled bathroom has both bath and shower, with vanity units, and loft access.
Within the annexe is a hallway, a living room with French doors, panelling and a gas fire with tiled surround and wooden mantle.
The kitchen has fitted units with an integrated oven, four-ring gas hob and an integrated dishwasher, along with a pantry.
It opens to the garden room, with skylights and French doors to outside.
There's a w.c., and upstairs are two bedrooms, one with a washbasin, one with wardrobes, and a bathroom that includes a washbasin with vanity unit, a bath and a shower cubicle.
To the front of the house are driveways with parking for several vehicles.
Garden areas include lawns, plants and shrubs, with fruit trees, plant features, and a paved patio.
A summerhouse has power and light, and there's a single detached garage.
This home in Birchen Avenue, Ossett, is priced at around £630,000.
Contact Richard Kendall estate agent on 01924 266555.
