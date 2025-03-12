See inside this swish £1.2m home that's now for sale in Upper Batley

Solar panels belonging to the property generate income of around ​£1,800 per annum.

​A reception hall with a fitted-out boot room leads in to the home with its stylish, open plan, ground floor arrangement.

The modern dining kitchen with fitted units, quartz work surfaces and a matching central island, has integrated appliances that include an electric induction hob, twin ovens, a microwave, coffee making machine, full-height fridge and freezer, and a hot tap.

Lighting up the family area is a cathedral style ceiling, and bi-fold doors open to the rear garden for indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year.

A living room with a full height picture window has a central fireplace with log burning stove, and feature panelling to a wall.

Another reception room or study displays a built-in bar area, along with a modern media wall.

​Useful additions to the ground floor accommodation include a cloakroom, utility room and two w.c.'s.

Six first floor bedrooms include a main suite with dressing room and contemporary en suite bathroom.

Another guest bedroom also has its own en suite, and there's a stylish family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with drives to each side that provide plenty of parking space.

The right hand drive leads to the integral double garage with power and light.

To the rear is a large enclosed, lawned garden with a flagged patio area, and the covered area with feature lighting, and a hot tub.

Greatfield, Batley Field Hill, Upper Batley​, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

1 . Greatfield, Batley Field Hill, Upper Batley​ The open plan living kitchen, with bi-fold doors out to the garden. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

2 . Greatfield, Batley Field Hill, Upper Batley​ An alternative view of the kitchen and beyond. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

3 . Greatfield, Batley Field Hill, Upper Batley​ A spacious dining area within the open plan arrangement. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales