Inside spectacular Mirfield home with games room, home cinema and gym

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
This stunning Mirfield property for sale has many special features.
This self-built detached home with bespoke living kitchen and luxury en suites to bedrooms is for sale in a quiet Mirfield location.

With impressive architecture that includes a galler​y landing with glass balustrade, solid concrete floors, high specification construction and soundproofing throughout, this home has an array of top lifestyle amenities.

There’s an advanced integrated lighting and speaker system, underfloor heating, and space dedicated to games, a home cinema and gym.

With a high security aluminium front door are internal aluminium framed doors with magnetic latches, and aluminium windows throughout. ​

The entrance hall features a lantern skylight, stairs to the galler​y landing and access to main rooms.

The cloakroom ​connects to the garage and has stairs to the games room with surround sound, spotlights, and a stunning ​balcony terrace​ with built in seating.

A utility room has modern fittings.

The lounge, with a sophisticated live-flame-effect fireplace, opens to the rear garden, and the bespoke kitchen and diner has a built​-in ​bar​, coffee machine, induction hob with Teppanyaki, multiple ovens and a wine fridge, all perfect for entertaining.

The impressive hallway with lantern veiling and staircase to a gallery landing.

A sitting room has a media wall and another ‘live-flame’ fireplace.

​Three first floor bedrooms include a principal room with dressing area and super-stylish en suite​.

​Both other bedrooms are en suit​e and one has a Juliet balcony.

The second floor h​as a bedroom or gym, a cinema room and a ​w.c..

The bespoke, open plan living kitchen is ideal for entertaining.

​There is ​driveway ​parking, and two single garages.

An established rear lawned garden with trees and planting has a private paved patio​.

The Poplars, ​Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​, is priced at £1,500,000 with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.

