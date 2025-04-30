Inside spectacular Mirfield home with games room, home cinema and gym
With impressive architecture that includes a gallery landing with glass balustrade, solid concrete floors, high specification construction and soundproofing throughout, this home has an array of top lifestyle amenities.
There’s an advanced integrated lighting and speaker system, underfloor heating, and space dedicated to games, a home cinema and gym.
With a high security aluminium front door are internal aluminium framed doors with magnetic latches, and aluminium windows throughout.
The entrance hall features a lantern skylight, stairs to the gallery landing and access to main rooms.
The cloakroom connects to the garage and has stairs to the games room with surround sound, spotlights, and a stunning balcony terrace with built in seating.
A utility room has modern fittings.
The lounge, with a sophisticated live-flame-effect fireplace, opens to the rear garden, and the bespoke kitchen and diner has a built-in bar, coffee machine, induction hob with Teppanyaki, multiple ovens and a wine fridge, all perfect for entertaining.
A sitting room has a media wall and another ‘live-flame’ fireplace.
Three first floor bedrooms include a principal room with dressing area and super-stylish en suite.
Both other bedrooms are en suite and one has a Juliet balcony.
The second floor has a bedroom or gym, a cinema room and a w.c..
There is driveway parking, and two single garages.
An established rear lawned garden with trees and planting has a private paved patio.
The Poplars, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, is priced at £1,500,000 with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.
