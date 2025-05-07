Intriguing Tudor home with landscaped gardens has unique qualities

Built in 1455 as a timber-framed aisled hous​e, Yew Tree displayed the three bay structure ​that was a hallmark of the ​15th century.

​Encased in stone in the 1700s and rendered during renovation in the 1970s, the house ​still breathes its history while embracing modern comforts.

From medieval farmstead to a​ 19th-century pub frequented by Luddites, Yew Tree​'s stories​ are held in every beam and stone.

Electric gates and a driveway flanked by trees and flower borders lead to the house.

Once inside, a beamed through-hallway with maple flooring and warm oak panelling links front and rear, and flows into a quiet snug.

Oak panelling lines the walls of the lounge, that has an electric fire and double aspect windows, through which natural light filters in.

Across the hall, the dining room with ceiling beams has an historic stone fireplace with open fire. A bay window displays lovely garden views.

The dining kitchen has a central gas-fired Aga, always adding its gentle warmth. Along with solid wooden cabinetry is an oak stable door to outside, while the window above the sink looks over the garden to fields beyond.

To the rear of the house is a versatile room with stunning views, currently in use as a study.

A shower room with full suite is a useful addition to the ground floor.

All bedrooms are on the first floor, with a family bathroom equipped with Villeroy and Boch fixtures. It features a double-ended bath, corner shower and a vanity bowl washbasin.

The main bedroom is a spacious, dual aspect room with quiet charm. A vaulted ceiling and exposed beams add to its appeal.

Another bedroom, also with ceiling beams, has an en suite shower room, and two further double bedrooms each have their own charm, with original features and garden views.

Attached to the house is a 17th century barn that is currently a double garage and workshop but has potential for future conversion to a separate dwelling, annexe or open-plan living space (subject to planning permissions).

It has power, lighting, a w.c. and both electric and timber double doors.

Landscaped gardens include lawns, flower beds, and a magnificent willow tree to the front.

To the rear, a revolving summer house offers a quiet spot to enjoy the sun as it dips behind the fields, and a paved terrace is ideal for al fresco dining or entertaining.

Before it was a home, Yew Tree was a working farm on Ratten Row, with animals below and people living above.

In later years it became The Old Yew Tree public house. Two bar rooms, the Robin Hood and the Little John, have welcomed travellers, while Luddites met here before marching from the Dumb Steeple to protest at the machines that were changing their world.

The property is well placed for local amenities and transport connections.

Yew Tree, Leeds Road, Mirfield​, is for sale at offers over £750,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

