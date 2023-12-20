See inside this Liversedge home with all-round appeal that’s new on market

This detached home for sale within a sought after area is modern and geared towards the family.

An entrance hall has useful storage, and the house has a sizable living room, with another versatile room currently used as a play space or study, and a spacious conservatory.

In the kitchen are fitted units with a central island, and an integrated electric oven and hob.

A side entrance off the kitchen leads to a ground floor w.c..

The living room is described by the agents as a "superb entertaining room" with a feature fireplace housing a living flame gas fire.

Sliding doors open to the conservatory from the dining room, that is open plan to the living room.

Double doors lead out to the garden from the conservatory.

The play room or study is a large, versatile space with French doors also leading outside.

All four bedrooms are accessed from the first floor landing, with the main bedroom having its own en suite shower room, and enviable views across the valley.

One bedroom gives access to another room that could be developed in various ways, including being opened up to create one large bedroom.

The tiled main shower room includes a walk-in shower unit, and there is a chrome heated towel rail.

Occupying an elevated position with a lawned garden to the front, the house driveway provides plenty of parking, with a single garage.

To the rear is a lawned and landscaped garden with a paved patio and a tiered section.

The property has uPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

This home in Spring Bank Drive, Liversedge, is for sale at £400,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773

1 . Spring Bank Drive, Liversedge A rear view of the sizeable house and garden. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Spring Bank Drive, Liversedge This bathroom features a corner bath and a separate shower unit. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Spring Bank Drive, Liversedge Looking back towards the house from the rear garden. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Spring Bank Drive, Liversedge A second useful family or reception room that can be used as desired. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield Photo Sales