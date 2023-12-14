Inside this very luxurious Heckmondwike home with pool, for sale at £550,000

This stunning home resembling a Swiss chalet stands within its own lawned grounds, with a luxurious interior that includes a fabulous leisure complex.

Its private and secluded setting is within a plot of almost 0.75 acres, while the interior of the house covers over 3,500 square feet of flexible space.

A covered, south-facing balcony overlooking the gardens and accessible to the first floor sitting room and the main bedroom is one outstanding feature, while the leisure complex includes a large and deep swimming pool with a seascape and dolphin mural, a sauna, shower room, and a gymnasium that has with it a luxury hot tub.

The versatile accommodation within the house can cater easily for multi-generational living.

In the high spec kitchen is a full range of fitted units, with a central island and wide picture window.

The open plan lounge and dining room share and are divided by a stone fire feature. The spacious lounge has steps up to doors that open out to the gardens – an ideal arrangement for entertaining.

Some bedrooms have fitted furniture, and the deluxe bathroom includes a circular jaccuzi style bath and a separate shower cubicle.

With no passing traffic, this home has a particularly peaceful location.

The driveway provides ample parking for a number of vehicles, along with the integral garage that has space for four cars.

Extensive lawned gardens fringed with a wide variety of trees have private borders, and offer further scope for development.

Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited for this stand-out property in Forest Way, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, that is currently for sale with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield.

Call the agents on 01484 432773 for further information about the property.

