An exterior view of the property.
See inside this carefully executed farmhouse conversion for the modern family

A Grade II Listed farmhouse dating from the early 1700's and converted to a four bedroom home with contemporary finish is for sale in Gomersal.
By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Period features include exposed beams, mullion sash windows and a light oak, handcrafted staircase.

These combine with modern fixtures and fittings to create a comfortable family home.

Reception rooms include a lounge with exposed stone wall and beamed ceiling, and a sitting room with fireplace and woodburner, beams, and a door to outside.

The dining room too is beamed, with timber flooring, a cast iron fireplace, exposed stone wall and beams.

In the breakfast kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, a range oven and grill, and an island unit with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and a wine cooler. A door leads to the garden.

A separate utility room adds to facilities, and there's a guest cloakroom.

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes, and an en suite shower room.

There's a second shower room, and a modern bathroom with suite that includes a grand bath tub, a shower unit and a vanity wash basin.

An occasional room or office with restricted head height, forms a flying freehold above the neighbour's garage.

The property is entered through electric security gates, into a shared courtyard, and has parking for two cars with a single integral garage.

A south-facing lawned garden with paved patio and play area is to the rear of the house.

Information from the estate agent states that the property forms part of a Grade II Listing for 'Office Building to Ventnor Works' which includes the adjoining house.

This home, in Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is priced at £525,000, with Signature Homes, tel. 01274 878878.

The beamed lounge, with feature exposed stone wall.

Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

The beamed lounge, with feature exposed stone wall.

The spacoius and modern breakfast kitchen with central island, fitted units and granite worktops.

Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

The spacoius and modern breakfast kitchen with central island, fitted units and granite worktops.

The beamed dining room has a period cast iron fireplace.

Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

The beamed dining room has a period cast iron fireplace.

A light oak, hand-crafted staircase is one of the property's features of note.

Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

A light oak, hand-crafted staircase is one of the property's features of note.

