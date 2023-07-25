Inside this updated character home in Upper Batley, with oodles of family space

A stunning period home with a modern dining kitchen and stacks of family space is for sale in Upper Batley.

The stylishly updated end terrace property has a blend of modern comforts with period features, and the potential for further development if so desired.

Its interior includes an impressive entrance hall, with staircase up to the first floor. This leads through to the spacious living room that has a solid wood floor, a feature fireplace containing a multi-fuel burner, and a wide bay window providing plenty of natural light, while looking out over the lawned front garden.

There's a modern, open plan dining kitchen with central island and a Smeg 7 ring gas hob with double oven, that links through to a bright and comfortable family area with French doors out to the patio and garden.

A guest w.c. completes the ground floor.

Above on the first floor are four individually styled double bedrooms, and the house bathroom that includes both bath and separate shower cubicle.

The main bedroom suite is on the second floor and has its own en suite facility. A storage area has the potential to become a walk-in wardrobe.

The house also has cellars that have plumbing for an automatic washing machine so ideal for utility purposes, or could be developed for alternative use.

Electric gates open to the front driveway, that can provide parking for at least five cars. There is a 7kW pod-point car charging port.

The lawned rear garden with a large stone patio area is ideal for sitting out, entertaining or al-fresco dining.

This home in Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley, is for sale at £350,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley A rear view of the property, with its enclosed rear garden and patio area. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

2 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley A bright and spacious dining kitchen through to family area. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

3 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley Attractive family space with a feature fireplace and stove. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

4 . Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley The large and light living room has a multi-fuel burner within the central fireplace, and a bay window overlooking the garden. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

