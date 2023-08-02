Inside this ultra-modern home near Mirfield, with fabulous garden facilities

A unique and modern home with contemporary style that extends through the house to the landscaped gardens is now for sale.

Within the gardens that stretch around the house are strategically placed seating areas, a firepit, and even a tree house. Artificial lawns, composite decking and natural stone patios all combine with stunning effect.

A summer house or garden room with aluminium sliding doors has a wood burning stove, and could be used for anything from a home office to a gym, or a bar.

All this sits behind electric gates with a driveway to the 2012-built home, that has a garage and ample parking space.

The entrance hallway has engineered oak flooring, which features throughout the property, with underfloor heating. A timber staircase with glass balustrade leads up.

A home office links to the ground floor w.c., then there's the lounge with living flame gas fire, and a balcony through bi-folding doors that overlooks the garden.

There's great space in the luxurious open plan living and dining kitchen, that has three sets of bi-folding doors to the gardens, with rural views beyond.

The kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar, with integrated appliances that include a built in oven and microwave, a freezer, an induction hob with extractor above and a Quooker boiling water tap.

A separate utility room could be a second kitchen if desired.

Full height windows light up the first floor landing, that leads to four double bedrooms and a house bathroom. There is access to the attic room that is currently a cinema and games room, with an added w.c..

A modern wet-room suite in the house bathroom includes a bath, a separate walk-in shower, and a vanity unit wash basin.

Within the master suite with its stunning views are fitted wardrobes and a luxury en suite.

Two further double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and country views, and one has an en suite shower room.

The final double bedroom has fitted wardrobes, Velux windows and overlooks the garden.

A storage cupboard holds the mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) system that covers the whole house.

This home is conveniently close to main motorway networks and is within walking distance of the railway station. Schools, country walks and pubs are all readily accessible.

Woodview House, Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, is for sale at £920,000, with SnowGate estate agency, Mirfield, and is advertised ay www.rightmove.co.uk..

Call 01924 497801 for more information.

