See inside this bespoke luxury home with four bedroom suites and leisure complex

Within its 8,000 square feet of accommodation is a stunning open plan living kitchen, and a leisure suite with a sports court, cinema, gym and apartment.

Four bedroom suites add to the luxurious facilities within the airy home that employs high energy efficiency.

A grand hallway with double height window, feature wood panelling and staircase gives a striking first impression on entering the property, followed by the open plan living kitchen, a home office, boot room, utility and pantry at ground floor level.

The living kitchen fills with natural light from large windows that showcase views over the gardens and valley towards a golf club with Castle Hill beyond.

Sliding doors open to an external balcony spanning the rear of the house – a vantage point from which to watch the sun rise and set.

Along with the kitchen is a dining room, sitting area with media wall and an open plan snug, with engineered oak floor. The kitchen includes appliances and is yet to be fitted, allowing the purchaser to choose a colour scheme.

A plant room contains manifolds for the under-floor heating, two-cylinder tanks, controls for the air source heat pump and technology for the Wi-fi and CCTV system.

Off the first floor gallery landing are all four bedroom suites, the main suite having a large, walk-in dressing room and an en suite with double-ended bath, shower unit and twin wash basins on marble-topped vanity units.

Two further bedrooms have dressing rooms and en suites, while the double aspect final bedroom has a modern en suite facility.

Lower level entertainment with media room and gym is alongside a sizeable self-contained apartment with sliding doors to a rear-facing terrace.

The sports court is currently an indoor sports pitch with Astro-turf, and there are facilities for a kitchen to be fitted if desired.

A tree-lined driveway leads to electronic gates that open to a courtyard with parking, and the double garage.

Grounds with south-facing gardens are enclosed within a protective woodland boundary, with far reaching views.

In a sought after village location, a few miles south of Dewsbury and close to Mirfield, this property offers an idyllic lifestyle, with countryside walks and trails, local services and amenities, and both a railway station and access to main motorways within easy reach.

This home in Common End Lane, Fenay Bridge, is priced at £1,750,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

