We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in Batley.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Batley for house hunters.

The average house price in Dewsbury £129,111 using HM Land Registry data.

According to the data, the average property price increased by £55,562 (39.08 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £11,107 (5.95 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1 . Sunny Bank Woods The average property price for Sunny Bank Woods, WF17 0NH, is £668,333.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Batley Field Hill The average property price for Batley Field Hill, WF17 0BE, is £620,000.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Heaton Road The average property price for Heaton Road, WF17 0AT, is £610,000.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Upper Batley Low Lane The average property price for Upper Batley Low Lane, WF17 0AP, is £536,166.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales