We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in Batley.

REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Batley

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Batley for house hunters.

The average house price in Dewsbury £129,111 using HM Land Registry data.

According to the data, the average property price increased by £55,562 (39.08 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £11,107 (5.95 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1. Sunny Bank Woods

2. Batley Field Hill

3. Heaton Road

4. Upper Batley Low Lane

