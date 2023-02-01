See the vista from the balconies of this fabulous modern home near Dewsbury

This stand-out property has incredible views - and a large terrace from which to savour them​. You can literally see for miles over fields and countryside.

The five bedroom family home designed by a local architect and described as "impeccable" by the selling agents is set over three floors, with spacious, open plan rooms.

It includes such facilities as a games and cinema room on the lower ground floor, and a home study with doors out to the garden.

There's a stunning kitchen with fitted units and appliances that include dual ovens, a five ring gas hob with extractor fan, a microwave, a dishwasher and a wine cooler. A central work island has a breakfast bar.

The open plan design takes in a 26-foot family room that includes a spacious dining area, and opens out to the wide terrace with tiled floor - ideal for indoor to outdoor living. It has ample room for dining al fresco, and for entertaining family and friends.

A utility room and guest w.c. are further ground floor facilities.

There’s a decked balcony accessible from the master and one other bedroom above, with glass balustrade to allow uninterrupted views.

These two first floor bedrooms have modern en suites, the master bedroom also with fitted wardrobes. There are two more sizeable double bedrooms, and a luxurious house bathroom.

The garden is lawned and extensive, with well-placed patio seating areas, and the house has driveway parking, an electric vehicle charger, and a garage.

In the scenic location of Thornhill Edge, the property remains close to major road and rail links for anyone who might wish to commute from the property.

This home in Briestfield Road, Thornhill Edge, is for sale priced at £750,000, with Snowgate estate agency, Mirfield.

Call 01924 497801 for more information.

