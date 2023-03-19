News you can trust since 1858
This property on Elsham Meadows, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £150,000.
Property: 16 houses in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that have been added to the market this week on Rightmove

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

These 16 properties are the newest currently for sale in North Kirklees on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on France Street, Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £99,995.

1. France Street, Batley

This property on France Street, Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £99,995. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Owl Lane, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £309,995.

2. Owl Lane, Dewsbury

This property on Owl Lane, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £309,995. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Owl Lane, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £312,995.

3. Owl Lane, Dewsbury

This property on Owl Lane, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £312,995. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Leith Court, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £300,000.

4. Leith Court, Dewsbury

This property on Leith Court, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Rightmove

