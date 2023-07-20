News you can trust since 1858
An overview of the detached property and its sizeable plot.
Look inside this deluxe contemporary family home that's up for sale

This luxurious home, with en suites to all five bedrooms, has stunning lawned gardens that slope down to a wooded stream, with the potential for a paddock.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

From its plot within a private, gated development in Hightown, there are semi-rural views to be enjoyed from both inside and outside the house.

Arranged over three floors, the house has a sleek and modern, open plan living kitchen with a separate utility.

The kitchen, with parquet timber flooring, features fitted units with quartz worktops, an island unit and breakfast bar, with three double electric ovens, a microwave, plate warmer, induction hob and extractor, plus an integrated dishwasher.

A bright and versatile orangery, open to the kitchen, has bi-fold doors to the rear patio areas and the garden.

The contemporary interior is designed to suit families, with indoor to outdoor living features, to make the most of the warmer months of the year.

Further ground floor rooms include a spacious lounge with a feature limestone fireplace and 'Alpine' contemporary style log burner, a good size dining room, and a guest cloakroom.

To the first floor is a large main bedroom with a fitted out dressing room, an en suite with both bath and shower, and French doors out to a balcony with glass balustrade, that has far reaching views.

Three further bedrooms with en suite facilities, two of which have fitted wardrobes, are also at this level.

Above is a games room that could serve as another bedroom if preferred, and a modern shower room.

With around 0.85 acres within its plot, the property has plenty of parking space for vehicles and a double garage.

This home in Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, is currently for sale at £925,000, with Signature Homes.

Call 01274 878878 for more information.

Indoor to outdoor living made easy, from the open plan kitchen with diner.

Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

Indoor to outdoor living made easy, from the open plan kitchen with diner.

The orangery has bi-fold doors out to the rear patio and garden.

Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

The orangery has bi-fold doors out to the rear patio and garden.

The lounge has a feature limestone fireplace with log burner within.

Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

The lounge has a feature limestone fireplace with log burner within.

The extensive rear garden, with woodland as a backdrop.

Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

The extensive rear garden, with woodland as a backdrop.

