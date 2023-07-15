News you can trust since 1858
The latest set of figures show the parts of North Kirklees which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022

House prices in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending. And anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.
By Dominic Brown
Published 15th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of North Kirklees could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas of Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield have the most expensive house prices?

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for £4.1million on average.

This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of North Kirklees which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 11 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

In Battyeford, homes sold for an average of £222,000 in 2022

1. Battyeford

In Battyeford, homes sold for an average of £222,000 in 2022 Photo: Google

In Scholes and Hunsworth, homes sold for an average of £205,000 in 2022

2. Scholes and Hunsworth

In Scholes and Hunsworth, homes sold for an average of £205,000 in 2022 Photo: Google

In Mirfield Central and Hopton, homes sold for an average of £205,000 in 2022

3. Mirfield Central and Hopton

In Mirfield Central and Hopton, homes sold for an average of £205,000 in 2022 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown, homes sold for an average of £200,000 in 2022

4. Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown, homes sold for an average of £200,000 in 2022 Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:HOUSE pricesDewsburyBatleyMirfieldBank of EnglandNorth KirkleesEngland