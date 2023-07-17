Inside this original '60s semi for sale in Upper Batley - with on trend style

The chance to buy an original 1960's build with retro charm that slots right in with one of this season's most popular interior design trends, is up for sale.

The Upper Batley home has large and versatile rooms, typical of a 60's home, with plenty of potential for a new owner to stamp their own identity.Its general accommodation includes a ground floor dining hall with open staircase leading up, a comfortable lounge, a conservatory, the fitted dining kitchen, and a utility room.Upstairs are three sizeable bedrooms and a bathroom with coloured suite.

Retro interiors are very much in vogue this summer, with earthy colours, bold patterns and layered textures harking back to 60s and 70s furnishings and decor.

Homes new and old are seeing a mix of browns, beiges, oranges, yellows, and blue to green shades displayed with patterned rugs and upholstery, and in artwork.

Along with this home's lawned rear garden that has stunning views, is a detached garage and driveway.

Lamplands, Upper Batley, is for sale at a price of £380,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

