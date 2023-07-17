News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
The exterior view of the semi-detached home.The exterior view of the semi-detached home.
The exterior view of the semi-detached home.

Inside this original '60s semi for sale in Upper Batley - with on trend style

The chance to buy an original 1960's build with retro charm that slots right in with one of this season's most popular interior design trends, is up for sale.
By Sally Burton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

The Upper Batley home has large and versatile rooms, typical of a 60's home, with plenty of potential for a new owner to stamp their own identity.Its general accommodation includes a ground floor dining hall with open staircase leading up, a comfortable lounge, a conservatory, the fitted dining kitchen, and a utility room.Upstairs are three sizeable bedrooms and a bathroom with coloured suite.

Retro interiors are very much in vogue this summer, with earthy colours, bold patterns and layered textures harking back to 60s and 70s furnishings and decor.

Homes new and old are seeing a mix of browns, beiges, oranges, yellows, and blue to green shades displayed with patterned rugs and upholstery, and in artwork.

Along with this home's lawned rear garden that has stunning views, is a detached garage and driveway.

Lamplands, Upper Batley, is for sale at a price of £380,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-tour-of-this-quaint-terraced-home-with-gardens-and-summerhouse-4215906

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-unique-birstall-semi-with-stunning-views-and-gardens-4207188

An open staircase leads up from the dining hall.

1. Lamplands, Upper Batley

An open staircase leads up from the dining hall. Photo: Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett

Photo Sales
The dining room has fitted units.

2. Lamplands, Upper Batley

The dining room has fitted units. Photo: Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett

Photo Sales
There's a conservatory to the rear of the property.

3. Lamplands, Upper Batley

There's a conservatory to the rear of the property. Photo: Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett

Photo Sales
The sizeable lounge of the property.

4. Lamplands, Upper Batley

The sizeable lounge of the property. Photo: Reeds Rains estate agents, Ossett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Reeds RainsOssett