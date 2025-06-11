Inside gorgeous double-fronted home with five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Dating back to 1842, then extended in 2006, the double-fronted, semi-rural property has five bedrooms with three bathrooms, several reception rooms, lofts, a cellar and an outdoor bar.

Oak flooring and a decorative ceiling feature in the entrance hall, with staircase to the first floor, and a hatch down to the cellar.

​A light and airy living room ​has dual-aspect windows​ with garden views​, and an elegant open fireplace with traditional surround​.

​Original solid wood flooring ​lies beneath the carpet​ in the bay-fronted dining room, ​that has a gas fire with traditional surround, wall lights, and ceiling cornicing.

​In the kitchen​, with a door to the rear garden,​ are solid oak units​, a range-style cooker​, integrated dishwasher, and space for a free​-standing American-style fridge freezer.

A ​fitted out utility room ​has direct access to the garage​, and there's a ground floor w.c..

​From the first floor landing are five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a luxury family bathroom with a freestanding claw-foot bath, and an enclosed shower unit within its suite.

​The main bedroom, with expansive views, has fitted wardrobes, and its own en suite facility, while a second bedroom with en suite also has loft access.

​One of the remaining three double bedrooms has patio doors to a stone paved balcony with wrought iron balustrade, and an inner hall serves as a home office, with lovely views.

​The detached double garage is large with an automatic electric door, power and lighting, and fitted shelving. It houses the secondary boiler and electrical system.

​Established gardens wrap around the house​, with a colourful array of shrubs and plants ​that include laurels, rhododendrons, honeysuckle, rose bushes, and hydrangeas. ​A raised stone seating area currently ho​lds a hot tub.

​An outdoor bar are is fully equipped with lighting and power on its own circuit, and there is space for a drinks fridge, while double doors open to a decked seating area.

A large private drive leads to the front of the property and offers ample parking. There is a covered carport to the side.

​This home in Oakwell Avenue, Batley, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £595,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield.

1 . Oakwell Avenue, Batley, West Yorkshire​ The property's outdoor bar, with a lovely seating area. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Oakwell Avenue, Batley, West Yorkshire​ The breakfast kitchen has oak units and a range cooker. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Oakwell Avenue, Batley, West Yorkshire​ A lovely reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales