Inside gorgeous double-fronted home with five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Dating back to 1842, then extended in 2006, the double-fronted, semi-rural property has five bedrooms with three bathrooms, several reception rooms, lofts, a cellar and an outdoor bar.
Oak flooring and a decorative ceiling feature in the entrance hall, with staircase to the first floor, and a hatch down to the cellar.
A light and airy living room has dual-aspect windows with garden views, and an elegant open fireplace with traditional surround.
Original solid wood flooring lies beneath the carpet in the bay-fronted dining room, that has a gas fire with traditional surround, wall lights, and ceiling cornicing.
In the kitchen, with a door to the rear garden, are solid oak units, a range-style cooker, integrated dishwasher, and space for a free-standing American-style fridge freezer.
A fitted out utility room has direct access to the garage, and there's a ground floor w.c..
From the first floor landing are five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a luxury family bathroom with a freestanding claw-foot bath, and an enclosed shower unit within its suite.
The main bedroom, with expansive views, has fitted wardrobes, and its own en suite facility, while a second bedroom with en suite also has loft access.
One of the remaining three double bedrooms has patio doors to a stone paved balcony with wrought iron balustrade, and an inner hall serves as a home office, with lovely views.
The detached double garage is large with an automatic electric door, power and lighting, and fitted shelving. It houses the secondary boiler and electrical system.
Established gardens wrap around the house, with a colourful array of shrubs and plants that include laurels, rhododendrons, honeysuckle, rose bushes, and hydrangeas. A raised stone seating area currently holds a hot tub.
An outdoor bar are is fully equipped with lighting and power on its own circuit, and there is space for a drinks fridge, while double doors open to a decked seating area.
A large private drive leads to the front of the property and offers ample parking. There is a covered carport to the side.
This home in Oakwell Avenue, Batley, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £595,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield.
