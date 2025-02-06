Inside this extraordinary bungalow in private grounds close to Mirfield town centre

Guest rooms, home offices, multi-generational living and many other options are all catered for.
An expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area is at the heart of the home.
Within the stylish kitchen are fitted units, with Quartz worktops, a range cooker, and integrated appliances, plus a dining area.
A separate pantry and utility room add to the facilities.
Both dining room and kitchen have large windows through which natural light pours in, providing a bright environment for family gatherings or for entertaining.
A living room with feature fireplace and wood burner has space for both relaxation and entertainment. Large windows and patio doors attract natural light, while giving views of the surrounding garden.
This room flows into the sitting or music room, which is large enough for gatherings, but also has an element of cosiness.
There's a fully tiled main bathroom with modern suite that includes a bathtub, separate shower, and vanity unit.
The main bedroom's en suite has a large bathtub with rainfall shower over, a heated towel rail and vanity unit.
Another accessible en-suite has a spacious layout and includes a walk-in shower, bath, washbasin and multi-functional toilet.
All bathrooms are finished to a high standard with contemporary tiling and fixtures.
A well-maintained, enclosed garden offers privacy with great space for outdoor activities and children's play.
Decked areas and a pagoda are perfect for outdoor dining, and there’s a summerhouse, greenhouse and two garden sheds.
The driveway provides parking for several vehicles, along with a single garage.
Four Acres, Mirfield, WF14 8LB, is for sale at £995,000, with Wilcock Estate Agent, Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005.
