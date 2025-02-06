Inside this extraordinary bungalow in private grounds close to Mirfield town centre

​Guest rooms, home offices, multi-generational living and many other options are all catered for.

An expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area is at the heart of the home.

Within the stylish kitchen are fitted units, with Quartz worktops, a range cooker, and integrated appliances, plus a dining area.

A separate pantry and utility room add to the facilities.

Both dining room and kitchen have large windows through which natural light pours in, providing a bright environment for family gatherings or for entertaining.

A living room with feature fireplace and wood burner​ has space for both relaxation and entertainment. Large windows and patio doors a​ttract natural light, while ​giving views of the surrounding garden.

Th​is room flows into the sitting​ or music room, ​which is large enough for gatherings, but also has an element of cosiness.

The​re's a fully tiled main bathroom ​with modern suite ​that includes a bathtub, separate shower, and vanity unit.

The ma​in bedroom​'s en suite​ has a large bathtub with rainfall shower over, ​a heated towel rail and vanity unit.

​Another accessible en-suite​ has a spacious layout and includes a walk-in shower, ​bath, washbasin and multi-functional toilet.

All bathrooms are finished to a high standard with contemporary tiling and fixtures.

​A well-maintained, enclosed garden offer​s privacy with ​great space for outdoor activities​ and children's play.

​Decked areas and ​a pagoda ​are perfect for outdoor dinin​g, and there’s a summerhouse, greenhouse and two garden sheds.

​The driveway prov​ides parking for several vehicles​, along with a single garage​.

​Four Acres, Mirfield, WF14 8LB, is for sale at £995,000, with Wilcock Estate Agent, Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005.

