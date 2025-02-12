See inside this character home, beautifully adapted for modern day living

Steeped in history, this quaint property dates back to the 18th century, and has a surprising amount of family space.

An elegant entrance hall has built-in storage, and leads to a traditional kitchen with space for a large dining table.

Beyond the kitchen is a stunning living room, with natural light from double aspect windows, then there’s a bright and airy sunroom, offering far reaching views over the garden and valley beyond.

The first floor is split into two wings, each accessed via separate staircases—one from the living room and the other from the entrance hall.

A large master bedroom, with natural light from sash windows on both sides, is adjacent to the house bathroom, and this side of the property also hosts a second double bedroom, complete with built-in wardrobes, and a single bedroom, ideal as a nursery or home office.

On the opposite side of the home, the second staircase leads to two additional bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

With five bedrooms in total, there is ample space for growing families.

The South Wing is private, with a driveway to the front of the property that has parking for one large vehicle. There is further parking for several vehicles to the rear.

A vibrant green lawn stretches beyond the property with a decked seating area to the far side, while a cottage garden lies to the front of the house.

An outbuilding is split into two distinct areas that are ideal as a workshop and for storage.

South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £695,000, with EweMove Wakefield.

1 . South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire The light and airy interior of the period home. Photo: EweMove Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire A spacious dining area. Photo: EweMove Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire Flexible space, used here as a music room. Photo: EweMove Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire The kitchen has a full range of fitted units. Photo: EweMove Wakefield Photo Sales