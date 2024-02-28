News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
A rear view of the property, displaying its extensive orangery.A rear view of the property, displaying its extensive orangery.
A rear view of the property, displaying its extensive orangery.

Inside this updated and extended home, now for sale in Little Gomersal

This extended family home has stunning accommodation, with many appealing features that include an impressive 20ft orangery.
By Sally Burton
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT

The detached property's lawned and landscaped garden is another delight, with space to sit out and enjoy the sunshine, or to entertain family and friends.

From the entrance hall is a spacious lounge with log burner stove fire set in to the chimney breast, with stone hearth and wooden mantel, and French doors through to the orangery, with wall-mounted fire, that overlooks the rear garden and has French doors leading outside to a patio seating area.

This versatile open space with skylight windows currently hosts a dining area and a soft-seating zone with wall-mounted television.

The modern and well-equipped kitchen with underfloor heating has fitted units, with a range cooker and extractor hood, and an integrated dishwasher, microwave and wine cooler.

A utility room and ground floor w.c. are further facilities.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en suite wet room and a walk-in wardrobe

A contemporary bathroom features a 'Jacuzzi' air bath, and has engineered wood flooring and tiled walls.

There is an open plan block-paved parking and garden area to the front of the house.

Electric roll-over doors give access to the rear parking space and car port.

The back garden is lawned and landscaped with a high degree of privacy. Low maintenance artificial grass and a large porcelain paved patio terrace add to the attractions, with one of two patio seating areas having a pergola, and space for a hot tub if desired.

This home in Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is for sale at £465,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw, tel. 01274 506804.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-fabulous-four-bed-mirfield-home-with-annexe-for-sale-at-ps550000-4532830

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/britain-in-bloom-2024-roberttown-community-group-flying-the-flag-for-yorkshire-in-prestigious-royal-horticultural-society-annual-competition-4533762

A modern and well equipped kitchen has underfloor heating.

1. Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton

A modern and well equipped kitchen has underfloor heating. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
The versatile orangery has doors leading out to a large patio seating area.

2. Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton

The versatile orangery has doors leading out to a large patio seating area. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
Looking towards the dining area in the 20ft orangery.

3. Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Looking towards the dining area in the 20ft orangery. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
The cosy lounge with central fireplace feature.

4. Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton

The cosy lounge with central fireplace feature. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cleckheaton