Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roberttown in Bloom has been shortlisted in the Large Village category, along with seven other entrants across the UK, of the prestigious contest organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Despite only being founded four years ago, the green-fingered group have had success at recent Yorkshire in Bloom awards where they were named the overall best village in the county in 2023 after claiming the best newcomers title in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as the only representative from Yorkshire in the eight-entry field at this year’s Britain in Bloom awards, the volunteers are determined to make the county, and their village, “proud.”

Volunteers from Roberttown in Bloom, from the left, Paul Smith, Sue Harris, Fiona Smith, Louise Hardy and Janet Thewlis, at the village's Jubilee Garden.

Louise Hardy, chairperson of Roberttown In Bloom, said: “It is great news for Kirklees and for Yorkshire. It is a massive accolade. The awards will happen in the Autumn and will be televised on The One Show, so it is quite an accolade just to be in the running.

“Who knows where we will end up but one thing for sure is that we will be putting our heart and soul into it again to give the village something to be proud of.

“Win or lose we will be working to the same standard to make sure Roberttown is a nice place for everyone to come to.

“We are very much looking forward to flying the flag for Yorkshire and we hope to make everyone very proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a focus on sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility, the group, which aims to “plant smiles” throughout the village, will also be incorporating the UK’s biggest gardening competition’s theme of friendship ahead of the judges’ visit later this year.

Louise said: “Friendship and togetherness are the cornerstones of this remarkable community.

“We obviously don’t want to give too much away but there are a few core elements to the work that we do anyway. We will be engaging with schools and we hope to see lots of learning and awareness about the environment and where we live.

“It all goes towards making Roberttown a safer, cleaner and greener place to live.

“We have got a lot of exciting plans but the main thing is to stick with the foundation stones of what Roberttown in Bloom is all about, which are sustainability, inclusivity and definitely friendship, which is how we started in lockdown.

“We are a group where everybody can come and feel the benefit of being outdoors and the joy of seeing what you did come to fulfilment, as well as having someone to talk to or listen to and make friends.”

Kay Clark, community development manager at RHS, said: “While planting trends may change and environmental practices evolve, the belief that plants and communal green spaces are important for creating healthy and happy communities endures.

“Britain in Bloom groups across the UK work to enhance the local environment, share skills and knowledge, and create opportunities to improve local wellbeing.

“In this special anniversary year, we’ve chosen the theme of friendship, to highlight the way in which community gardening can bring people together and enrich lives.”

Roberttown in Bloom will be up against Great Coates in Bloom (Lincolnshire), Floral Forest (Guernsey), Holywell in Bloom (Northumberland), Lauder in Bloom (Scotland), Cannington in Bloom (Somerset), Cullybackey Community Partnership (Ulster) and Saundersfoot in Bloom (Wales) in the Large Village category.