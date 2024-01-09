Inside this unique home with open plan living and rural outlook

This detached home in Upper Batley, with open fields to the rear, has individual style with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, a garage and an enclosed garden with extended views.

Its accommodation includes a long galley kitchen with modern cabinets and two integrated ovens,a gas hob, and a fridge freezer.

A breakfast bar by a window has views of the garden and beyond.

From the kitchen is open plan living space, with the staircase up, a rear door to the garden and the dining area leading to the lounge with its feature fireplace and living flame gas fire.

French doors and windows showcase the view over neighbouring fields.

A hallway leads to a ground floor shower room, a study, and a double bedroom or alternative, plus a useful storage cupboard.

From the first floor landing is the main bedroom that makes the most of the scenery with French doors out to a balcony, and it has built in wardrobes.

The fully tiled bathroom has a sunken bath, and a large enclosed shower cubicle within its suite.

Another versatile room with access through to a bedroom is ideal as a work from home space or occasional guestroom.

The sizeable bedroom with fitted storage has a built-in bed unit with drawers and desk.

From the front driveway is a single detached garage with power, and private parking space, while the enclosed and lawned rear garden has patio areas and space for a hot tub.

The house is within a sought after location that is close to the motorway network, and for families with children, schools are within walking distance, including Batley Grammar School.

​This property in Upper Batley Low Lane, is for sale at £370,000, with Rutley Clark estate agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

