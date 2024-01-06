News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees on Rightmove.Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees on Rightmove.
Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees on Rightmove.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: 15 new properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen recently added to Rightmove

Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees on Rightmove.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

These 15 homes around Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have recently added to the property market over the last seven days and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced £675,000.

1. Crowlees Gardens

This property on Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced £675,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Bower Lane, Dewsbury, is on sale with Bramleys priced £325,000.

2. Bower Lane

This property on Bower Lane, Dewsbury, is on sale with Bramleys priced £325,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Lavender Court, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced £289,950.

3. Lavender Court

This property on Lavender Court, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced £289,950. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Woodpecker Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Townbridge Estate Agents priced at £285,000.

4. Woodpecker Road

This property on Woodpecker Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Townbridge Estate Agents priced at £285,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveDewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees