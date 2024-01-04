News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
The property's open family space is also ideal for entertaining purposes.The property's open family space is also ideal for entertaining purposes.
The property's open family space is also ideal for entertaining purposes.

Inside this high spec, very spacious home for sale near Dewsbury

This versatile family home offers a stunning amount of space, with a contemporary kitchen and reception rooms that are ideal for entertaining.
By Sally Burton
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT

The cul-de-sac property in Upper Hopton has spectacular views, and with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, it can cater for the largest of families.

Among its distinctive features is a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, plush en-suite and balcony.

Set over three levels, the property’s first floor has a snug reception room with bespoke storage units, a stone-tiled wall and an open log gas fire.

An approved seventh bedroom is suitable for alternative use.

Off the hallway, which extends downstairs, is a stylish w.c. and cloakroom.

The open-plan area with underfloor heating has a beamed, fitted kitchen with granite worktops, an island with seating, and integrated appliances, with a separate utility room.

Within the family living space is an exposed brick wall with gas log burner and oak beam above. Bi-folding doors lead out to the patio.

The deluxe master suite with tv unit has a walk-in wardrobe, and an exceptional en-suite with twin vanity washbasins, a gold free-standing bath, and a large shower.

French doors open to an elevated terrace, with glass and chrome balustrade, an external television and semi-rural views.

Another bedroom has its own lounge and tv area.

In the four-piece family bathroom is a cupboard with full CCTV unit. Steps lead to a large, versatile space between the final two bedrooms.

Double electric gates are to the front of the house, with parking and open views.

The landscaped garden has patio seating, with a stone-built garden house.

​The Paddock, Mirfield, is for sale at £700,000, with Tyron Ash International Real Estate, London.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-liversedge-home-with-all-round-appeal-thats-new-on-market-4452718

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/new-to-the-market-for-2024-14-properties-in-dewsbury-mirfield-batley-and-spen-recently-added-to-rightmove-4461075

A front view of the impressive property.

1. The Paddock, Mirfield

A front view of the impressive property. Photo: Tyron Ash International Real Estate, London

Photo Sales
The stunning open plan living kitchen.

2. The Paddock, Mirfield

The stunning open plan living kitchen. Photo: Tyron Ash International Real Estate, London

Photo Sales
This reception room has a stone tiled feature wall with a modern open log gas fire.

3. The Paddock, Mirfield

This reception room has a stone tiled feature wall with a modern open log gas fire. Photo: Tyron Ash International Real Estate, London

Photo Sales
The property has plenty of versatile space.

4. The Paddock, Mirfield

The property has plenty of versatile space. Photo: Tyron Ash International Real Estate, London

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyUpper HoptonCCTVMirfieldLondon