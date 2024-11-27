Inside this unique home with large dining kitchen and flexible family space

From the entrance hallway with oak flooring there's access to all rooms, with an oak staircase to the first floor.

One reception room is used currently as a study, and another is a family room, with an electric flame-effect fire.

There’s a conservatory with French doors to the gardens, then a lovely light lounge with full-length windows.

Glazed double doors link the kitchen and present great entertaining options.

The dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar, and space for a dining suite.

​Fitted units are accompanied by stone worktop​s, with integrated appliances​ that include ​a built-in double oven, ​and a dishwasher​. ​A door open​s to the​ fitted-out utility​ room, that has doors to ​a w​.c​. and integral garage​. It also opens to the rear garden.

A ground floor bedroom, currently used as a dining and sitting room, is next to a handy bathroom.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, a store room, and the fully tiled house bathroom.

The main double bedroom has a luxury en suite with a raised Jaccuzi bath and ambient lighting, plus a separate shower.

Another large bedroom with en suite has dual aspect windows, and there are two further bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes.

An integral garage has an electric door, with further parking on the gated driveway.

Lawned gardens to three sides provide many sitting-out opportunities.

This home is within walking distance of Mirfield Free Grammar School, and many amenities in the centre of Mirfield.

Kilora House, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield​, is for sale at £750,000, with Snowgate Estate Agency, Mirfield, tel. 01924 497801.

