Inside this light and modern family home with landscaped gardens and summerhouse

The four bedroom property in the sought after village of Ossett has a super-stylish fitted kitchen within an open plan design, and modern bathrooms.

A tiered rear garden is a lovely area in which to spend downtime in, and has a summerhouse as an added feature.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, w.c., office​ or bedroom, ​a living room and ​the kitchen ​with breakfast room.

The living room is connected to the kitchen breakfast room and both have access to the sitting​ with dining room, which has a multi-fuel burner, and leads out to ​a rear patio​, so ideal for entertaining. ​Along with a utility room, is a side porch.

Three bedrooms lead off the first floor landing, along with the main house bathroom.

One bedroom has an en suite shower room, and like the second bedroom, has access to a rear balcony with extensive views.

To the front of the property ​is a mainly lawned garden with mature trees and shrub​, and a surrounding wall.

A block paved driveway provides parking for several vehicles and leads to the garage, The second garage is to the other side of the property​, and both garages have electric roller doors, connected power and light, and separate access doors.

​To the rear is the landscaped​, tiered rear garden w​ith paved patio seating areas​, slate and LED borders, ​and a glass balustrade overlooking the lower tiers​.

​The lower tier​ is mainly lawn​ed ​with a summerhouse​ that has power, light and ​wi-fi connection​, and the garden is fully enclosed.

​This home in Runtlings Lane, Ossett​, is for sale at £695,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

