See inside this beautifully restored 18th century farmhouse, in idyllic location

With stunning 1.5 acre grounds, that include landscaped, south-facing gardens, a paddock and far-reaching views, the carefully renovated home also has a self-contained one bedroom annexe, and even a shepherd's hut, complete with woodburner inside.
Original features include overhead beams in most rooms.
A porch gives entry to a reception hall, with cloakroom and utility room off, then an impressive breakfast kitchen with bespoke furniture, granite worktops, and a Steel Cucina stove set within the chimney breast with concealed extractor, granite backing and an original stone lintel. There’s a dishwasher, a fridge freezer by Fisher and Paykel and a concealed larder.
A double-aspect lounge and dining room, with fabulous views, has French doors to a flagged terrace.
The open-plan garden room with snug has original stonework and beams, and oak framed full-height windows to show off the countryside. A through chimney breast holds a double-fronted wood burning stove, and French doors lead to a south-facing terrace.
From the first floor landing is a principal bedroom that has a modern en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.
Two front bedrooms include one used as a home office, and a fourth has an exposed stone wall and a stone fireplace.
Within the family bathroom, with feature stone work, is a roll-top cast iron bath, and a shower.
The annexe consists of a ground floor lounge with French doors to the garden, a shower room, and a double bedroom above.
A courtyard provides parking, with access to car and storage barns.
To the rear is a south-facing garden with countryside beyond, and the house has a wrap-around lawn.
A stone-flagged terrace spans the garden room, lounge and annexe before stepping down to the garden and a path to the shepherd’s hut that has power, lighting and a wood-burning stove.
The walled paddock is around one acre, while the grounds extend fully to around 1.5 acres.
This property in Addle Croft Lane, Lepton, HD8 0NU, is priced at £1,150,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 550620.
