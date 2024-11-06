An overview of the £1.15m property with paddock, in its scenic locationplaceholder image
See inside this beautifully restored 18th century farmhouse, in idyllic location

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:35 BST
This exceptional home, an 18th century farmhouse in an idyllic setting, is new to market, situated just below Mirfield, and only a few miles from Dewsbury.

With stunning 1.5 acre grounds, that include landscaped, south-facing gardens, a paddock and far-reaching views, the carefully renovated home also has a self-contained one bedroom annexe, and even a shepherd's hut, complete with woodburner inside.

Original features include overhead beams in most rooms.

A porch gives entry to a reception hall, with cloakroom and utility room off, then an impressive breakfast kitchen with bespoke furniture, granite worktops, and a Steel Cucina stove set within the chimney breast with concealed extractor, granite backing and an original stone lintel. There’s a dishwasher, a fridge freezer by Fisher and Paykel and a concealed larder.

A double-aspect lounge and dining room, with fabulous views, has French doors to a flagged terrace.

The open-plan garden room with snug has original stonework and beams, and oak framed full-height windows to show off the countryside. A through chimney breast holds a double-fronted wood burning stove, and French doors lead to a south-facing terrace.

From the first floor landing is a principal bedroom that has a modern en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Two front bedrooms include one used as a home office, and a fourth has an exposed stone wall and a stone fireplace.

Within the family bathroom, with feature stone work, is a roll-top cast iron bath, and a shower.

The annexe consists of a ground floor lounge with French doors to the garden, a shower room, and a double bedroom above.

A courtyard provides parking, with access to car and storage barns.

To the rear is a south-facing garden with countryside beyond, and the house has a wrap-around lawn.

A stone-flagged terrace spans the garden room, lounge and annexe before stepping down to the garden and a path to the shepherd’s hut that has power, lighting and a wood-burning stove.

The walled paddock is around one acre, while the grounds extend fully to around 1.5 acres.

This property in Addle Croft Lane, Lepton, HD8 0NU, is priced at £1,150,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 550620.

