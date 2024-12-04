Inside this unique home with ground floor bedrooms and rustic features

An entrance porch with hanging and storage space leads in to the house, then a hallway with exposed stonework and detailed mouldings has a staircase up, and doors to ground floor bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Three bedrooms at this level include one that is used currently as a home office.

Another bright and spacious bedroom has fitted wardrobes, cupboard space that can be used for utilities, and two large windows.

The second double bedroom has stunning exposed stonework, with a feature alcove that could be used as a walk-in wardrobe, and a luxury house bathroom has both a full-size bath and a walk-in shower, plus a wash basin vanity unit, with additional fitted storage.

At the heart of the home is the rustic-style dining kitchen with beamed ceiling, wooden units and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven, and four-ring electric hob.

Exposed stonework adds to the appeal, and patio doors open to a private balcony with views over open fields.

A very spacious and light, open plan design lounge flows through to a large, versatile conservatory, and has a coal-effect gas fire, with an impressive surround.

A w.c. with washbasin completes the first floor.

To the front of the house, a driveway provides off-road parking for two vehicles, while to the rear is a lovely private garden that has a paved patio area, and an outhouse for storage or other use.

A few steps lead down to a well-maintained expanse of lawn.

This property in Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, is for sale at £385,000, with Home and Manor, Kirkheaton, tel. 01484 629629.

It is currently advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

