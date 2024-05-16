Inside this unique Gomersal home, with large dining kitchen and stunning balcony

Its ground floor has a porch followed by an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and rural views are at this level, with a family bathroom that has underfloor heating and includes both a shower unit and a bath within its suite.

To take advantage of the fabulous rear views the living room and dining kitchen are both on the first floor, and have French doors that lead out to a sizeable balcony.

The spacious dining kitchen with fitted units has integrated appliances that include a fridge, freezer and dishwasher, and there is a Classic Range style dual fuel double oven with hob.

One bedroom at this level is also suitable for use as a study or home office, then there's the swish master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and a feature spiral staircase leading down to an en-suite with underfloor heating, his and hers washbasins, a shower and w.c..

​To the front of the house there is plenty of off-street parking space​, and an integral garage which has an electric door​, with light​ and power​ installed, along with plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

To the side of the property there is a ​quiet decked area​, while the large​, mainly lawned rear garden ​has established plants, bushes and trees.

Completing this attractive space is a lower level patio and a ​picturesque stream ​that run​s through the garden.

This home in Mazebrook Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £450,000, with Dacre, Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333.

