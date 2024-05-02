See inside this historic Batley home that's hits the market at £675,000

The former banqueting hall, once the mainstay of the building, and now an exquisite dining room with arched doorway and beamed ceiling, fills with natural light from its many windows.

Spiral stairs wend their way up to the only first floor room which is the principal bedroom, a stunning double room with a vaulted ceiling and modern en suite bathroom, that looks out over the manicured gardens.

Back to the main accommodation spread over one level, and an entrance hall leads on to a stylish breakfast kitchen displaying a range of high gloss, two-tone units with kickboard LED lighting.

There's a freestanding range-style oven in situ and further integrated appliances, with informal dining space for family meals and coffee breaks.

A sitting room with oak flooring has a feature brick fireplace with a wood burning stove, and with views of the gardens, it also has its own access to outside, while two oak doors from the dining room open to a bright and tranquil garden room.

From an inner hallway are two further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office, and a modern family bathroom.

A further hallway leads to the utility room which has access to the side garden.

Stone pillars are at the gateway to the drive that leads to the integral garage and has parking space for several vehicles.

Well maintained, lawned gardens with interlinking pathways are all around the property with a variety of established shrubs and flowers.

The Gazebo, Old Hall Road, Batley, is offered for sale at a price of £675,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773.

