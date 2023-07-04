Inside this unique Birstall semi with stunning views and gardens

An Edwardian semi-detached home with extensive views to the front is for sale in a top Birstall location.

The appealing five-bedroom property has been updated over time, with bright rooms and a modern breakfast kitchen, but retains many of its period and character features.

It has stunning gardens, showcasing a variety of plants, trees and shrubs, with lawns and seating areas.

The large breakfast kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops, and a Belfast style sink. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and freezer, and an inglenook fireplace houses a gas stove.

An ornate cast iron fireplace with open fire is a feature of the dining room, with its stripped wood floor, and details such as deep skirtings, coving and plaster moulding to the ceiling.

An arched and leaded stained glass window lights the entrance hall with cloakroom off, and an ascending spindled staircase. There's also a door to a dry keeping cellar with a stone table.

Double doors to the garden open from the sun room with tiled floor and underfloor heating, while the lounge with stone fireplace and open fire has a front bay window.

Of four first floor bedrooms, two have fitted wardrobes, and there's a family bathroom with a roll-top slipper bath and telephone-style mixer tap, and a separate shower cubicle.

A second floor beamed bedroom has an en suite shower room, fitted wardrobes and wonderful views.

A shared drive leads up to the house, with a circular parking area and gardens beyond.

To the rear is a cobbled patio with a car port, a raised and decked seating area, lawn and rockery.

This home in Upper Batley Low Lane, Birstall, is priced at £595,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

1 . Upper Batley Low Lane, Birstall An overview of the carefully tended garden and the views beyond. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

2 . Upper Batley Low Lane, Birstall The stunning breakfast kitchen with granite worktops and a gas stove within an inglenook fireplace. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

3 . Upper Batley Low Lane, Birstall A bright and spacious dining room with ornate cast iron fireplace and period decorative features. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

4 . Upper Batley Low Lane, Birstall The lounge has a bay window and a stone fireplace with an open fire. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

