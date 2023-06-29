Inside historic Kirklees cottage of character with stunning features and private garden
Croftside dates back to the early 16th century, and was once owned by the renowned former magistrate and wealthy landowner Sir Joseph Radcliffe, who was active as a JP during the time of the Luddite rebellion.
The three-bedroom detached cottage has original inglenook fireplaces in both the formal lounge and the dining room.
Carefully renovated in the 1980s, the history, nooks and crannies, and quirky nature of the cottage have been preserved, and blend well with the modern comforts that have been introduced.
From the impressive entrance hall, is the beamed breakfast kitchen that is bright and functional with a cosy feature fireplace.
The lounge, with an exposed stone wall, is an attractive reception room, as is the formal dining room.
A study or office is a useful addition that could easily adapt to alternative use if so desired, and there's a handy ground floor w.c..
The first floor gallery landing overlooks the kitchen area, and leads to two double bedrooms and one single room.
A stylish and modern bathroom that includes a free-standing bath tub, and a separate shower unit, completes the first floor.
With parking space for up to six cars at the front, the side access leading to the rear of the property takes you to a detached garage, a shed, and plenty of external storage.
The fully enclosed, lawned rear garden is private, with two summer houses and a gravel patio area, ideal for sitting out or for al fresco dining and entertaining during the summer months.
Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge, has an asking price of £410,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire.
