An exterior view of the cottage in its quiet location.An exterior view of the cottage in its quiet location.
An exterior view of the cottage in its quiet location.

Inside historic Kirklees cottage of character with stunning features and private garden

Its many original features set this Grade ll listed cottage apart from the rest, with exposed beams, mullion windows and an interior that’s full of charm and character.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST

Croftside dates back to the early 16th century, and was once owned by the renowned former magistrate and wealthy landowner Sir Joseph Radcliffe, who was active as a JP during the time of the Luddite rebellion.

The three-bedroom detached cottage has original inglenook fireplaces in both the formal lounge and the dining room.

Carefully renovated in the 1980s, the history, nooks and crannies, and quirky nature of the cottage have been preserved, and blend well with the modern comforts that have been introduced.

From the impressive entrance hall, is the beamed breakfast kitchen that is bright and functional with a cosy feature fireplace.

The lounge, with an exposed stone wall, is an attractive reception room, as is the formal dining room.

A study or office is a useful addition that could easily adapt to alternative use if so desired, and there's a handy ground floor w.c..

The first floor gallery landing overlooks the kitchen area, and leads to two double bedrooms and one single room.

A stylish and modern bathroom that includes a free-standing bath tub, and a separate shower unit, completes the first floor.

With parking space for up to six cars at the front, the side access leading to the rear of the property takes you to a detached garage, a shed, and plenty of external storage.

The fully enclosed, lawned rear garden is private, with two summer houses and a gravel patio area, ideal for sitting out or for al fresco dining and entertaining during the summer months.

Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge, has an asking price of £410,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire.

Private gardens with a patio and a summerhouse are to the rear of the property.

1. Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge

Private gardens with a patio and a summerhouse are to the rear of the property. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

Wooden beams feature heavily in the comfortable lounge.

2. Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge

Wooden beams feature heavily in the comfortable lounge. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

A spacious, beamed dining room with an inglenook fireplace and mullion windows.

3. Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge

A spacious, beamed dining room with an inglenook fireplace and mullion windows. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

An exposed stone wall and an inglenook fireplace are among the original features in the lounge.

4. Croftside, Halifax Road, Liversedge

An exposed stone wall and an inglenook fireplace are among the original features in the lounge. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

