This historic farmhouse with 25 acres of land and its own tennis court is the most expensive home currently for sale in Mirfield

This historic Grade II listed farmhouse surrounded by 25 acres of its own land with its own tennis court and a series of stable blocks and barns has recently been added to the market.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Broadoaks, on Steanard Lane, Mirfield, benefitted from a complete programme of modernisation in recent years and is presented to a high standard.

Dating back as far as the 1640s, there are some outstanding period features including exposed stone walls, impressive fireplaces, exposed beams, galleried landing and quaint cast iron log burning stoves.

With scenic views and private garden areas, Broadoaks is an ideal home for entertaining which could also, subject to planning, make a refined wedding venue or an equestrian/livery business.

There is great versatility in the usage of the accommodation, with one wing having scope to be used as a self-contained annex for the extended family.

The property briefly comprises of six double bedrooms, five luxury bathrooms and five elegant reception rooms. This is in addition to a gym and a vast entertaining room with its own bar, pool table and home cinema area.

The sociable dining kitchen has a granite work surface and a whole range of Bosch integrated appliances.

The property is framed by approximately 25 acres of private grounds and incorporates sweeping verdant manicured south-facing lawned gardens, paved seating areas, lush grazing paddocks, courtyards, extensive woodland and a remarkable amount of parking areas with electric car charging point and double garage with workshop.

The equestrian facilities are quite substantial given the extent of the grazing land included and a bridle path that runs through the woodland, allowing excellent hacking out onto the wider bridle path network in addition to a large agricultural barn, half of which is devoted to five solid internal stables.

This is in addition to good quality stable block of five stables with tack room and large hardstanding area which back onto a further stable block of four stables, a large hardstanding area across from which is a further stable block of six stables which are in need of some refurbishment and a large timber shed/workshop.

The grazing paddocks also benefit from their own private gated entrance.

Broadoaks, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Yorkshire’s Finest at a guide price of £2million.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

