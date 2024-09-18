Inside this stunning home with high spec kitchen and full length balcony

Designed to combine the finer elements of indoor to outdoor living, the property has a full-length balcony that's accessible from the lounge, the dining room, and a bedroom through bi-fold doors, allowing occupants to survey the landscape through the seasons.
With two entrance hallways, the property has a modern kitchen with grey contemporary units and top-of-the-line appliances including a deep ceramic sink, an integrated Bosch fridge freezer, washer and dishwasher, and a state-of-the-art Elan Rangemaster oven with a six-ring gas hob and cooker hood.
A kitchen cupboard houses the Worcester Bosch boiler, and there's a utility area.
To the rear, a large lounge has a cosy Contura wood-burning stove. The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors to the balcony.
Two double bedrooms at ground level have Blossom Avenue Classic Range fitted wardrobes.
A luxury family bathroom includes a roll-top bath, a corner shower cubicle, and a classic Old London vanity sink unit within its suite.
Above, the converted first floor complies with Building Regulations to include a versatile family room or guest bedroom, with two Cabrio balcony Velux windows.
The main bedroom comes complete with a Velux window, a dressing area, and a modern en-suite shower room.
Both private and south-facing, the property has a long, gated front driveway, with trees and shrubs.
To the rear, there is a lawned garden with patio.
There is potential for a detached garage, subject to planning consent, with drawings available on request.
This home in Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, is priced at £675,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield, tel. 01924 692240.
More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-spectacular-dewsbury-home-with-style-space-and-flexibility-4778720
www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-super-size-ps125m-home-in-upper-batley-with-cinema-games-room-and-gym-4769244