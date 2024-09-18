Inside this stunning home with high spec kitchen and full length balcony

A view of the impressive property with its full-length balcony, from its garden.A view of the impressive property with its full-length balcony, from its garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:14 BST
This converted bungalow and spacious family home in the scenic hamlet of Thornhill Edge, makes the most of its panoramic views over countryside.

Designed to combine the finer elements of indoor to outdoor living, the property has a full-length balcony that's accessible from the lounge, the dining room, and a bedroom through bi-fold doors, allowing occupants to survey the landscape through the seasons.

With two entrance hallways, the property has a modern kitchen with grey contemporary units and top-of-the-line appliances including a deep ceramic sink, an integrated Bosch fridge freezer, washer and dishwasher, and a state-of-the-art Elan Rangemaster oven with a six-ring gas hob and cooker hood.

A kitchen cupboard houses the Worcester Bosch boiler, and there's a utility area.

To the rear, a large lounge has a cosy Contura wood-burning stove. The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors to the balcony.

Two double bedrooms at ground level have Blossom Avenue Classic Range fitted wardrobes.

A luxury family bathroom includes a roll-top bath, a corner shower cubicle, and a classic Old London vanity sink unit within its suite.

Above, the converted first floor complies with Building Regulations to include a versatile family room or guest bedroom, with two Cabrio balcony Velux windows.

The main bedroom comes complete with a Velux window, a dressing area, and a modern en-suite shower room.

Both private and south-facing, the property has a long, gated front driveway, with trees and shrubs.

To the rear, there is a lawned garden with patio.

There is potential for a detached garage, subject to planning consent, with drawings available on request.

This home in Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, is priced at £675,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield, tel. 01924 692240.

