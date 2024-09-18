Inside this stunning home with high spec kitchen and full length balcony

Designed to combine the finer elements of indoor to outdoor living, the property has a full-length balcony that's accessible from the lounge, the dining room, and a bedroom through bi-fold doors, allowing occupants to survey the landscape through the seasons.

With two entrance hallways, the property has a modern kitchen with grey contemporary units and top-of-the-line appliances including a deep ceramic sink, an integrated Bosch fridge freezer, washer and dishwasher, and a state-of-the-art Elan Rangemaster oven with a six-ring gas hob and cooker hood.

A kitchen cupboard houses the Worcester Bosch boiler, and there's a utility area.

To the rear, a large lounge has a cosy Contura wood-burning stove. The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors to the balcony.

Two double bedrooms at ground level have Blossom Avenue Classic Range fitted wardrobes.

A luxury family bathroom includes a roll-top bath, a corner shower cubicle, and a classic Old London vanity sink unit within its suite.

Above, the converted first floor complies with Building Regulations to include a versatile family room or guest bedroom, with two Cabrio balcony Velux windows.

The main bedroom comes complete with a Velux window, a dressing area, and a modern en-suite shower room.

Both private and south-facing, the property has a long, gated front driveway, with trees and shrubs.

To the rear, there is a lawned garden with patio.

There is potential for a detached garage, subject to planning consent, with drawings available on request.

This home in Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, is priced at £675,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield, tel. 01924 692240.

1 . Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury This balcony is a great feature of the property, with its panoramic views. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield Photo Sales

2 . Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury Stylish indoor to outdoor living, with bi-fold doors opening up to reveal the balcony. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield Photo Sales

3 . Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury A sleek, contemporary kitchen. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings Mirfield Photo Sales