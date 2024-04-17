The impressive period property stands within private, landscaped gardens.The impressive period property stands within private, landscaped gardens.
Inside this spectacular Kirklees property with pool and great earning potential

Here's a rare chance to buy a stunning Grade ll listed property that dates back to the 1800s, with a swimming pool and apartment, both of which can provide income if desired.
Currently the HQ for a thriving business, the property includes a high spec six-bedroom home within landscaped grounds that include 10 parking spaces.

It was the first house built on Station Lane in Birkenshaw.

A grand entrance porch leads in to a hallway with a split-level staircase.

Its unique blend of original period and modern features in the house includes bay windows, arresting fireplaces - some with cosy log burners, ceramic parquet flooring, ceiling cornices and deep skirting boards.

There’s a variety of rooms at ground floor level, from the living areas, to a dedicated games room, and formal dining space.

The original kitchen is fully refurbished, and is open plan to a further dining area and an orangery extension.

With a skylight and full height windows to the lounge area, natural light floods in, and French doors open to the gardens.

A separate utility area leads to a guest w.c..

Then there's the lower ground floor, termed a 'lavish retreat' in the brochure, with its own music system.

Central to this is a magnificent saltwater hydrotherapy swimming pool, with a seating area equipped with massage jets.

An adjacent lounge area is a serene place to relax and unwind.

There are four shower change cubicles, and a pool plant room, plus toilet and kitchen facilities with external access.

Six sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, with a master suite that has a dressing area, and double doors into a luxurious bathroom with his and hers washbasins, a double walk-in shower, and a roll-top, free-standing bath.

Two bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes share an en-suite bathroom. There are two more double bedrooms and one room in use as a versatile home office.

A main house bathroom features a roll-top bath, with a shower, and a vanity washbasin.

The self-contained one bedroom apartment with private access is found above the garage, and includes an open plan living kitchen with skylight windows, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Carefully designed private gardens feature lawns, a spacious patio and a composite terrace, while children have their own bark play area.

A sheltered barbecue area with a sink and w.c. is ideal for outdoor entertaining, and further to this is a rear courtyard and breakfast area, laid with resin.

The apartment currently generates £950 per calendar month, while the swimming pool is currently used for swimming lessons which generates £55,000 net per annum.

In recent years the property has been re-roofed, and been given an upgraded heating system, underfloor heating, solar panels, and double glazing.

​The Manor House, Station Lane, Birkenshaw, is for sale at £1,495,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The stunning hydrotherapy swimming pool with the property can be used to generate additional income if desired.

