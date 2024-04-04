New homes confirmed for Dewsbury 'grot spot' despite public objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A development of land at Occupation Lane will be used as supported accommodation for people under the age of 65 with mental health needs.

Three existing properties will be converted into six flats and a new block of 12 will be constructed.

The plans were brought to a meeting of Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee at the request of Coun Shabir Pandor (Labour, Batley West) due to concerns around traffic, car parking and potential overdevelopment of the site.

An aerial view of the site at Occupation Lane looking north. Photo: Kirklees Council

Eighteen objections had also been received from members of the public.

One objector wrote: “Parking on Occupation Lane and surrounding areas is already difficult. There are dozens of vehicles parking on the pathways and obstructing access.

"Occupation Lane is, in parts, a single-lane road. There is still not the equivalent parking to accommodation in the proposed plans.

"Access for emergency vehicles is already difficult and would be made worse as more people will be parking on the narrow road.”

Another described the development as a “monstrosity” and said: “Placing 18 apartments and only having nine car parking spaces is a disaster waiting to happen, due to the amount of foot traffic that already come from the children in the area that make their way to and from the park on Occupation Lane.”

Despite such concerns, officers had recommended the application be approved and after some initial concerns around sufficient car parking space were put to rest, members of the committee were unanimously in favour of the plans, subject to 100 per cent affordable housing being provided as well as an electric vehicle charging point.

Dewsbury East councillor, Eric Firth (Labour), said that upon initially seeing the development some time ago, he thought there would be “hell to pay” due to its size and the area’s existing issues with parking.

However, he changed his mind once learning of its proposed use and now felt it “ticks all the boxes”.

He told the meeting: “To my mind, it fits very well and tidies up what is, to be honest, not meadowland. It’s a bit of a grot spot now in front of this building.”

Chair of the committee, Coun Steve Hall, said: “It’s an area I know exceptionally well and as it’s been said, it’s a win-win situation.

"Unfortunately, in this day and age, it’s the kind of new build that we do need.