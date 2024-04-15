Inside this high end Mirfield home with fabulous facilities

An overview of the property and its attractive surroundings.An overview of the property and its attractive surroundings.
​This detached, bespoke home set over three floors is quietly situated in Mirfield, and offers versatile living space that's ideal for larger style families.
By Sally Burton
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:11 BST

Its contemporary interior with open plan design has underfloor heating, and easy indoor to outdoor living for the warmer months.

The impressive hallway has a staircase leading up, with gallery landings.

​A modern, well equipped kitchen, with a striking curved island with breakfast bar, flows in to a dining area then a cosy sitting room, while bi-fold doors span the rear and give entertaining options.

​Towards the front of the house, a ​bright and spacious sitting room connects to a ​plush cinema roo​m, then completing the ground floor are a​ home office, a ​w.c., and a utility room.

​The first floor​ has a games room ​with ample space for entertaining​, and a primary suite with a bay-fronted bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, a dressing room and a stylish en suite shower room. Double doors lead to a sitting room or nursery, with lovely countryside views.

​Above, the secondary suite ​has a walk-in wardrobe, en​ suite​ facility, and an adjoining sitting room.

​There's a modern family bathroom​ with both free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

​Only one of the bedrooms does not have its own en suite facility.

A gated gravel driveway​ lined with trees ​and from a private lane leads to the property​, with ample parking​ space ​and an integral double garage.

To the rear, a mainly lawned garden backs on​ to open countryside with patio​ seating areas.

Mirfield has good services and amenities along with surrounding countryside, while commuting to London is easy via Wakefield Westgate train station.

Field View House, Mirfield​, is for sale at a price of £1,695,000, ​with Yorkshire's Finest​ estate agents, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773

The hallway with staircase leading up.

1. Field View House, Mirfield​

The hallway with staircase leading up. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​, Huddersfield

A modern, well-equipped kitchen has a curved island with breakfast bar.

2. Field View House, Mirfield​

A modern, well-equipped kitchen has a curved island with breakfast bar. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​, Huddersfield

A cosy sitting room with doors leading outside.

3. Field View House, Mirfield​

A cosy sitting room with doors leading outside. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​, Huddersfield

A bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace is bright and spacious.

4. Field View House, Mirfield​

A bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace is bright and spacious. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest​, Huddersfield

