The approach to the former farmhouse that is for sale with 3.5 acres, an annexe and outbuildings.The approach to the former farmhouse that is for sale with 3.5 acres, an annexe and outbuildings.
The approach to the former farmhouse that is for sale with 3.5 acres, an annexe and outbuildings.

Inside this magnificent £1m Dewsbury farmhouse, surrounded by the loveliest scenery

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:23 BST
This former farmhouse, that dates back some 250 years, stands in grounds of over three acres, with incredible views over Howroyd Valley and surrounding countryside.

With four reception rooms and a guest w.c. leading off the entrance hallway, the detached property, with original features throughout, also has a large farmhouse-style dining kitchen, a useful utility room and further storage space in its pantry.

In the dining kitchen are fitted units, a butler sink, a Bosch dishwasher, and a four-door gas fired Aga.

Both the living room, with its feature stove, and the formal dining room have ceiling beams, and dual aspect French doors in the dining area lead out to an impressive seating terrace that's perfect for entertaining family and friends, with miles of green scenery stretching out before you.

The lounge is another bright and spacious room, and there's an office or study with a view, for the homeworker.

Five bedrooms on the first floor include two with private en-suite facilities. One is used currently as an additional office.

The main bedroom has a corner stove feature, and a Juliet balcony too, with doors to throw open to enjoy the great outdoors.

Within the family bathroom is a suite with both a free-standing bath and a separate shower unit.

There are numerous outbuildings with the property, of which one is a stone-built annexe with a slate roof, that could prove very handy as a facility for family or guests.

A wrap-around terrace leads to stunning gardens with a pond, and established trees, plants and bushes, while an adjoining field is ideal for equestrian use, with potential stables within outbuildings..

This home in Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-impressively-modernised-four-bed-home-in-a-dewsbury-village-4646426

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/location-location-location-these-are-the-11-most-expensive-homes-currently-for-sale-in-batley-on-rightmove-4649073

The property's wrap-around terrace has extensive views.

1. Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

The property's wrap-around terrace has extensive views. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley

Photo Sales
The dual aspect dining kitchen makes the most of its surroundings.

2. Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

The dual aspect dining kitchen makes the most of its surroundings. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley

Photo Sales
The beamed, farmhouse-style kitchen has fitted units and includes a four-door, gas-fired Aga.

3. Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

The beamed, farmhouse-style kitchen has fitted units and includes a four-door, gas-fired Aga. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley

Photo Sales
The beamed living room, with feature stove.

4. Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

The beamed living room, with feature stove. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyWest Yorkshire