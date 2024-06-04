Inside this magnificent £1m Dewsbury farmhouse, surrounded by the loveliest scenery

With four reception rooms and a guest w.c. leading off the entrance hallway, the detached property, with original features throughout, also has a large farmhouse-style dining kitchen, a useful utility room and further storage space in its pantry.

In the dining kitchen are fitted units, a butler sink, a Bosch dishwasher, and a four-door gas fired Aga.

Both the living room, with its feature stove, and the formal dining room have ceiling beams, and dual aspect French doors in the dining area lead out to an impressive seating terrace that's perfect for entertaining family and friends, with miles of green scenery stretching out before you.

The lounge is another bright and spacious room, and there's an office or study with a view, for the homeworker.

Five bedrooms on the first floor include two with private en-suite facilities. One is used currently as an additional office.

The main bedroom has a corner stove feature, and a Juliet balcony too, with doors to throw open to enjoy the great outdoors.

Within the family bathroom is a suite with both a free-standing bath and a separate shower unit.

There are numerous outbuildings with the property, of which one is a stone-built annexe with a slate roof, that could prove very handy as a facility for family or guests.

A wrap-around terrace leads to stunning gardens with a pond, and established trees, plants and bushes, while an adjoining field is ideal for equestrian use, with potential stables within outbuildings..

This home in Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

