The following properties, including this one on Old Hall Road, Batley, are all currently for sale on RightmoveThe following properties, including this one on Old Hall Road, Batley, are all currently for sale on Rightmove
The following properties, including this one on Old Hall Road, Batley, are all currently for sale on Rightmove

Location, Location, Location: These are the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Batley on Rightmove

By Dominic Brown
Published 1st Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Summer is here, and for many people this means the time to step up the search for their dream home.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for estate agents, as house-hunters look to make their move to a new property that better suits their requirements.

If you’re looking for your next home, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Batley.

For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on York Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Watsons Property Services, priced £950,000

1. £950,000

This property on York Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Watsons Property Services, priced £950,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This new home on Leeds Road, Birstall, is on sale with Bridgfords, priced from £800,000

2. £800,000

This new home on Leeds Road, Birstall, is on sale with Bridgfords, priced from £800,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is on sale with Fine & Country for offers over £800,000

3. £800,000

This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is on sale with Fine & Country for offers over £800,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Old Hall Road, Batley, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £675,000

4. £675,000

This property on Old Hall Road, Batley, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £675,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Batley