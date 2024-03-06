Inside this larger-style detached Dewsbury home with all round family appeal

The detached property occupies one of the largest plots in the area, and with five bedrooms, and plenty of internal space generally, it's a great prospect for a growing family looking for versatility.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an extended entrance hall then an inner hallway with stairs rising to the first floor, and a guest w.c..

A large L-shaped living room with a dining area links through to the roomy conservatory with garden access.

The second reception room with fitted furniture to one wall is equally impressive.

In the breakfast kitchen are fitted units and an integrated gas hob with double electric oven. The separate utility room has plumbing for both an automatic washing machine and a dishwasher.

Five good size bedrooms are on the first floor, with a master suite that has fitted wardrobes, a dressing room which could just as easily be a nursery or cot room, and private en-suite facilities that include a shower, and twin wash basins.

The fully tiled family bathroom has a four-piece suite with both bath and a separate shower cubicle included.

Two loft spaces offer useful storage.

There's a front lawned garden with well-stocked borders, and plenty of parking space along with a double garage with fitted lighting, power and an electric door.

The garage has an attached workshop which could be used for a wide variety of purposes.

A lawned rear garden is arranged over two levels with an upper and lower patio, and a greenhouse.

This property in Henley Avenue, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £450,000 with Dacre Son and Hartley, Morley.

It is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk

