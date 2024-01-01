News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees.Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees.
Here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees.

NEW TO THE MARKET FOR 2024: 14 properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen recently added to Rightmove

If you are looking for a new home for 2024, here are some of the properties that have recently been added to the market across North Kirklees.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

These 14 homes around Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have recently been added to the property market and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This home, on Oxford Road in Gomersal, is on sale with William H. Brown priced £899,950.

1. Oxford Road

This home, on Oxford Road in Gomersal, is on sale with William H. Brown priced £899,950. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home on Halifax Road, Liversedge, is on sale with EweMove priced £550,000 (offers in region of).

2. Halifax Road

This home on Halifax Road, Liversedge, is on sale with EweMove priced £550,000 (offers in region of). Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home on Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield, is on sale with Home & Manor priced £330,000 (offers in region of).

3. Water Royd Avenue

This home on Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield, is on sale with Home & Manor priced £330,000 (offers in region of). Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home on Rumble Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Richard Kendall priced £310,000 (offers over).

4. Rumble Road

This home on Rumble Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Richard Kendall priced £310,000 (offers over). Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveMirfieldBatleyDewsburyNorth Kirklees