The attractive house frontage, with cobbled driveway.

This 17th-century Grade II listed farmhouse and barn conversion has unique character and style.

A granite cobbled driveway leads up to the property, its front exterior draped with wisteria and roses.

The hallway has a place for boots and coats, and an office with a fireplace has a door leading outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, with access to the gardens, and an electric Aga within units topped with Corian. There's a central island, and exposed beams and rafters to the ceiling, plus a separate utility.

Accessible from the kitchen is a cosy snug, with a pot-bellied wood-burning stove, then the dining room with its Yorkshire stone-flagged floor, and traditional range fireplace. A w.c. is close by.

The family room, with vaulted ceiling, has a quirky hand-carved gallery accessed by a bespoke door from a bedroom upstairs.

A projector screen is available by separate negotiation, with an integrated surround system, and a bar. Exposed chimney brickwork blends with the wooden floor and roof trusses, and holds a carved stone fireplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the rear of the room are walls lined with oak bookshelves, and a guest w.c..

The family room has a quirky hand-carved gallery accessed by a bespoke door from the bedroom upstairs. Exposed brickwork of the chimney blends with the wooden floor and roof trusses, and holds a carved stone fireplace surround.

Upstairs are individually styled bedrooms, including a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and luxury en suite.

Three further bedrooms include features from whimsical secret doors to rustic beams, and a house bathroom has a skylight in the vaulted ceiling.

With lawned gardens are a paved patio and outdoor lounge area.

There is ample parking, and an alarmed double garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen, with a door to outside, has an electric Aga set within grey units topped with Corian. There's a central island, and exposed beams and rafters to the ceiling.