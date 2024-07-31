Inside this high spec, charmingly rustic home in rural village near Mirfield
A granite cobbled driveway leads up to the property, its front exterior draped with wisteria and roses.
The hallway has a place for boots and coats, and an office with a fireplace has a door leading outside.
At the heart of the home is the kitchen, with access to the gardens, and an electric Aga within units topped with Corian. There's a central island, and exposed beams and rafters to the ceiling, plus a separate utility.
Accessible from the kitchen is a cosy snug, with a pot-bellied wood-burning stove, then the dining room with its Yorkshire stone-flagged floor, and traditional range fireplace. A w.c. is close by.
The family room, with vaulted ceiling, has a quirky hand-carved gallery accessed by a bespoke door from a bedroom upstairs.
A projector screen is available by separate negotiation, with an integrated surround system, and a bar. Exposed chimney brickwork blends with the wooden floor and roof trusses, and holds a carved stone fireplace.
To the rear of the room are walls lined with oak bookshelves, and a guest w.c..
Upstairs are individually styled bedrooms, including a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and luxury en suite.
Three further bedrooms include features from whimsical secret doors to rustic beams, and a house bathroom has a skylight in the vaulted ceiling.
With lawned gardens are a paved patio and outdoor lounge area.
There is ample parking, and an alarmed double garage.
Sheep Ings Farm, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, is for sale at £900,000 with Mr and Mr Child, Yorkshire, tel. 01423 225121.
