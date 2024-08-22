Inside this super-luxurious five-bed home on the market for £1.6m

An impressive spiral staircase winds through the heart of the home, leading to spacious hallways on each floor.

The open kitchen, with a large central island, has direct access to the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the conservatory provides dining space for up to eight guests, and is ideal for entertaining.

The main floor also includes a grand living room and two separate sitting rooms, one with an additional dining area.

All five double bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and the master bedroom also includes a walk-in wardrobe, and an enclosed balcony seating area.

Another bedroom has a balcony, and two smaller bedrooms share a stylish en-suite.

The ground floor is designed for recreation and productivity, featuring a games room with an attached gym and a separate office.

A utility room with a toilet has a walkway to the garage.

The exterior of the property includes a large terrace and there’s a beautifully landscaped garden. A charming summer house on a high tier looks over the garden.

High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale at a price of £1,600,000, with Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield.

1 . High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury A stunning fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury A dual aspect lounge with outdoor access. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury One of two dining areas in the house. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales