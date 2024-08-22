A front view of the impressive property.A front view of the impressive property.
A front view of the impressive property.

Inside this super-luxurious five-bed home on the market for £1.6m

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
This luxurious home with a games room, gym, and landscaped tiered gardens is for sale in the sought after Thornhill area.

An impressive spiral staircase winds through the heart of the home, leading to spacious hallways on each floor.

The open kitchen, with a large central island, has direct access to the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the conservatory provides dining space for up to eight guests, and is ideal for entertaining.

The main floor also includes a grand living room and two separate sitting rooms, one with an additional dining area.

All five double bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and the master bedroom also includes a walk-in wardrobe, and an enclosed balcony seating area.

Another bedroom has a balcony, and two smaller bedrooms share a stylish en-suite.

The ground floor is designed for recreation and productivity, featuring a games room with an attached gym and a separate office.

A utility room with a toilet has a walkway to the garage.

The exterior of the property includes a large terrace and there’s a beautifully landscaped garden. A charming summer house on a high tier looks over the garden.

High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale at a price of £1,600,000, with Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-tucked-away-swish-village-home-with-modern-airy-accommodation-4748213

A stunning fitted kitchen with central island.

1. High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury

A stunning fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A dual aspect lounge with outdoor access.

2. High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury

A dual aspect lounge with outdoor access. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A glitzy, spacious sitting room.

3. High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury

A glitzy, spacious sitting room. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
One of two dining areas in the house.

4. High Meadows, Thornhill, Dewsbury

One of two dining areas in the house. Photo: Yorkshire’s Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HuddersfieldYorkshireDewsbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.