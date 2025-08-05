Inside this extended family home for sale in Dewsbury, with charming period features

The front aspect of the extended period property for sale in Dewsbury.

This carefully extended period property is a family home of charm, space and character.

​Its formal entrance hall​, flanked by two reception rooms​, has a staircase with stair rods to the floor above.

A dual aspect, beamed living room has an original fitted wardrobe and drawer dresser unit, ​a picture rail​, and ​a fireplace with stone surround and hearth housing a living flame​, stove​-style fire​, while the sitting room also displays ceiling beams and a picture rail.

The everyday​ entrance to t​he home​ is a side door to a hallway with solid wood strip flooring,​ and w.c. ​leading off​.

​Within the dining kitchen ​with fitted unit​s and solid wood work​tops​, is provision for a Range​-style cooker​. A brick​-faced fireplace ​holds a cast iron multi​-fuel stove, ​and light feeds through mullio​n windows​.

From there is a utility room​, the integral garage​, and a basement ​with barrel vaulted cellar.

​Four first floor bedrooms ​include a principal room ​with a period fireplace, and en suite shower room.

A family bathroom​ with white and chrome suite includes a bath with both a telephone-style shower attachment, and a wall-mounted shower.

An alternative view of the house and driveway.

All bedrooms have original beams and cast iron fireplaces. Two have built-in wardrobes and one a walk-in wardrobe.

​A sloping block​-paved driveway​ with parking space ​leads to the property and integral garage.

​The front lawned garden​, with an apple tree and hedging, extends to the side and a sheltered ​stone-paved courtyard area with steps up​ to a further lawn, and ​two brick outhouses​.

​Offers around £600,000 are invited for this home in Frank Lane, Dewsbury, for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

The beamed dining kitchen, with fitted units and solid wood worktops.