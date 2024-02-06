News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Inside this distinctive Dewsbury home - for sale at £545,000

A landscaped tiered garden stretches to the rear of this individually styled home with open views, in one of Dewsbury's housing hot spots.
By Sally Burton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:48 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 14:52 GMT
An overview of the property with its extensive gardens.An overview of the property with its extensive gardens.
An overview of the property with its extensive gardens.

Underfloor heating throughout the property is one of its many modern comforts.

The entrance hall has access down to the double garage on the lower ground floor, while the ground floor has a living room with sliding doors to a balcony, and a decorative gas fireplace built into the chimney breast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There's a dining room, and the kitchen with fitted units, and integrated dishwasher and oven.

Most Popular

The first floor landing leads to two bedrooms, and a bathroom that has a P-shaped bath with built in jets, and overhead shower.

Along with a fitted out utility room is added storage.

A sitting room has multiple windows with blinds on the second floor, with the principal bedroom and en suite.

Further stairs lead to a third level with another bedroom and eaves storage.

The impressive approach to the house with integral garage.The impressive approach to the house with integral garage.
The impressive approach to the house with integral garage.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There's parking on the driveway, with steps to the front door. A patio and balcony have stunning rural views.

To the rear is the landscaped tiered garden with planted beds, an artificial lawn, and wooden and composite decked patio areas, all setting the scene for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Within the sought after location of Thornhill, the house has a choice of local amenities and schools, with main bus routes running to and from Huddersfield and Wakefield city centre. The M62 and M1 motorway links are a short distance away.

This property in Daleside, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, at a price of £545,000.

A huge and bright living room with balcony and feature inset fire.A huge and bright living room with balcony and feature inset fire.
A huge and bright living room with balcony and feature inset fire.

Call for details on 01924 266555.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-stunning-property-that-offers-panoramic-views-4500065

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-deluxe-home-with-gardens-garages-and-stunning-features-4492445

Related topics:DewsburyHuddersfieldWakefieldM62Ossett