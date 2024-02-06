An overview of the property with its extensive gardens.

Underfloor heating throughout the property is one of its many modern comforts.

The entrance hall has access down to the double garage on the lower ground floor, while the ground floor has a living room with sliding doors to a balcony, and a decorative gas fireplace built into the chimney breast.

There's a dining room, and the kitchen with fitted units, and integrated dishwasher and oven.

The first floor landing leads to two bedrooms, and a bathroom that has a P-shaped bath with built in jets, and overhead shower.

Along with a fitted out utility room is added storage.

A sitting room has multiple windows with blinds on the second floor, with the principal bedroom and en suite.

Further stairs lead to a third level with another bedroom and eaves storage.

The impressive approach to the house with integral garage.

There's parking on the driveway, with steps to the front door. A patio and balcony have stunning rural views.

To the rear is the landscaped tiered garden with planted beds, an artificial lawn, and wooden and composite decked patio areas, all setting the scene for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Within the sought after location of Thornhill, the house has a choice of local amenities and schools, with main bus routes running to and from Huddersfield and Wakefield city centre. The M62 and M1 motorway links are a short distance away.

This property in Daleside, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, at a price of £545,000.

A huge and bright living room with balcony and feature inset fire.

Call for details on 01924 266555.

