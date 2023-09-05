Inside this beautifully renovated home and former pub, for sale in Dewsbury

This stunning home, that looks out over miles of unspoilt countryside, has had former lives as The Rising Sun public house, and prior to that as three miners' cottages dating back to the 18th century.

It is on the market for the first time since being fully renovated by its current owners last year, and now offers bright, stylish and flexible space, with a living room that maximises the views through bi-folding doors to outside.

Both the spacious living room, and the snug have multi-fuel burners, and the snug has exposed stone flooring to add to its rustic tones. Wooden and exposed beams are a feature throughout the house.

There's a high spec kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances, along with a Rangemaster double oven with gas hob, and a central island.

This is open plan to the dining room, then completing the ground floor is a large, P-shaped conservatory which again looks out over a lovely vista, and is versatile space, ideal for both quiet time and for entertaining.

Dual staircases lead up to the first floor landing and all three double bedrooms, each with their own en-suite facilities.

The impressive master bedroom also has a free standing bath as a touch of luxury within the room.

There are two usable cellars with the house, and a third which could be opened and made usable.

With a single garage and car port is plenty of parking space on the driveway, and there are several outbuildings that could be used for a variety of purposes, including a home office.A sheltered seating area takes advantage of the rural views, as does the front lawned garden.

This home in Albion Road, Dewsbury, is for sale at a price of £585,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333.

