The following properties in Mirfield, including this one on Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, are currently for sale on RightmoveThe following properties in Mirfield, including this one on Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, are currently for sale on Rightmove
Location, location, location: These are the 21 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

With the end of summer and the arrival of autumn, many homeowners may feel the changing of the seasons is the time to start looking for a new place to live.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Here we take a look at some of the most luxurious properties on the market in Mirfield.

This list shows the 21 most expensive homes currently for sale in and around the town on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Steanard Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest at a guide price of £2,000,000

1. £2,000,000

This property on Steanard Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest at a guide price of £2,000,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Far Common Road, Mirfield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £1,300,000

2. £1,300,000

This property on Far Common Road, Mirfield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £1,300,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,150,000

3. £1,150,000

This property on Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,150,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Park Drive, Mirfield, is on sale with SnowGate Estate Agency priced £980,000

4. £980,000

This property on Park Drive, Mirfield, is on sale with SnowGate Estate Agency priced £980,000 Photo: Rightmove

