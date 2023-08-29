Inside this £700,000 home with fantastic views, for sale in Horbury

This detached property is currently for sale in a great location overlooking miles of Yorkshire countryside.

The unique four bedroom family home is situated at the end of a leafy lane in the sought after town of Horbury.

It is close to a wide range of services and amenities, including good schools, and has both main road and rail transport links within easy striking distance.

A rear balcony with a staircase makes the most of the property's elevated situation and is a lovely resting or entertaining place from which you can sit back and admire the exceptional far-reaching views.

The ground floor of the house includes a beamed, country-style breakfast kitchen with fitted units, then a formal dining room with large window admitting plenty of natural light, and a dual aspect, beamed lounge with a rustic brick fireplace and stove as a focal point, and large glass doors and windows opening up the scenic view beyond.

A gradual staircase leads to three sizeable bedrooms and the house bathroom with a spa bath.

Below, on the lower ground floor, an enclosed staircase from the kitchen leads to a utility, a shower room, a versatile room currently used for games, and one of the four bedrooms.

There is a separate access point that means there is excellent potential to create a self-contained annexe, if desired.

A gated private driveway leads across the front of the property, and to the detached double garage.

The low maintenance rear garden has a stretch of lawn and features the seating balcony with staircase.

This home in Jenkin Lane, Horbury, is for sale at £700,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 381381. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

