Inside this beautiful period property for sale within renovated mill setting

This lovely home within a former mill setting is for sale within walking distance of Ossett town centre.

This appealing period home with double garage stands in a 'tucked away' location​, and has timeless character.

The four-bedroom semi-detached property is set within a renovated Yorkshire textile mill, with an enclosed Yorkshire stone patio.

Its spacious interior features exposed beams, and versatile living spaces, adaptable to family life.

A solid wooden door opens to a hallway with wooden floor, ceiling beams, a w.c. off, and a staircase leading up.

Shaker-style fitted units with marble worktops feature in the beamed kitchen with diner, along with an integrated oven and grill with warming tray and microwave oven, and a five-ring gas hob with cooker hood.

There's a breakfast bar with wine rack and an integrated dishwasher. A fitted-out utility room leads off, and a feature archway takes you through to the sun room.

With an exposed sandstone wall, and vaulted sloping ceiling with spotlights, the sun room also has a wooden floor and French doors to the garden.

A gas fire on a decorative stone hearth features in the double-aspect living room.

A double aspect reception room with feature fireplace.

From the first floor landing with its built-in window seat, are four bedrooms, a house bathroom and a storage cupboard.

The main bedroom with en suite shower room also has French doors to a Juliet balcony, while a second en suite bedroom has a built in window seat.

In another bedroom there are three double fitted wardrobes, and bedroom four has a built-in window seat, a fitted double wardrobe and shelves with cupboards.

A block paved shared driveway leads to a drive in front of the double garage with electric door, power, light and water, and an attractive Yorkshire stone paved pathway takes you to the front door of the home.

The sun room has doors leading outside.

There are four reserved parking spaces in the private courtyard.

To the rear is a Yorkshire stone paved patio area that's ideal for entertaining or al fresco dining, with pebble edge borders and raised planters. There's also a further storage unit.

​This home in West Royd Croft, Wesley Street, Ossett, is for sale at 545,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

