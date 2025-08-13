Inside swish modern home with bedroom suite that resembles "a five star hotel".

An outbuilding that could become stables accompanies a paddock on the site of around 1.71 acres.

Described by the estate agent as "immaculately presented", the individually designed stone-built home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms in total.

It’s a great place for entertaining, with fabulous space and versatility.

The self-contained two-bedroom annexe is ideal as private accommodation for guests or extended family, while the enclosed paddock is perfect for anyone with horses.

An impressive d​ouble-height hallway, leads in to the main house with its stunning living kitchen with family room as a central hub.

This is also double height, and finished to an exceptional standard, with an extensive range of appliances and a central breakfast bar. Bi-folding doors lead out to a balcony terrace.

An office, utility room and w.c. are all part of the accommodation at this level.

Another stand out feature, across the first floor, is the main bedroom suite, described by the agent as having "the feel of a five-star hotel", with his and hers walk-in wardrobes, four rooflights with blinds, and air conditioning, together with a luxury en suite.

The house bathroom features a Jacuzzi bath and a separate shower enclosure.

Within the annexe is a spacious living room, a fully-equipped fitted kitchen, a w.c., and two first floor bedrooms with en suites, plus eaves storage.

Electric gates lead into extensive grounds, with parking space for several vehicles, along with a double garage.

With private seating areas is artificial grass, and block paving, while the balcony terrace overlooks the paddock.

The paddock and outbuilding has two access points, from Latham Lane and from the rear of the property.

​This property in Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw, tel. 01274 689589​.

Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire​ The spacious open plan living arrangement.

Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire​ An alternative view of the open plan living kitchen and family space.

Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire​ A sleek and spacious entrance hallway.